Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1,800.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $140.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,943. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

