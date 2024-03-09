Financial Review: SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) & Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) and SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo -0.68% 6.60% 5.12% SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Crexendo has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 1 1 0 2.50 SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Crexendo and SMARTONE TELECO/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Crexendo presently has a consensus target price of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 14.77%. Given Crexendo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crexendo and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $53.20 million 2.96 -$35.41 million ($0.02) -299.50 SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A

SMARTONE TELECO/S has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of Crexendo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crexendo beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Software Solutions segment provides suite of unified communications, video conferencing, collaboration, and contact center solutions. This segment also offers SNAPsolution, a IP-based platform; and SNAPaccel, a software-as-a-service based software, as well as provides subscription maintenance and support, and professional services, including consulting, technical support, resident engineer, design, and installation services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About SMARTONE TELECO/S

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

