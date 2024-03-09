FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 1,785 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Corteva were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $63.37.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

