FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.77.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

