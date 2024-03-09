FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $341,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $561.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $549.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

