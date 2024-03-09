FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 971.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 57,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 52,191 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $88.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 42.06%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

