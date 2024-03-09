FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 526,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 24,677 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 160,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 148,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 71,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,370,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,487,000 after purchasing an additional 453,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:C opened at $57.51 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

