FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 203 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,350 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 38.9% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 371,047 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 103,959 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nomura lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $163.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

