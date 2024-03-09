FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 23,356 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 23,356 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,875.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,875.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,634 shares of company stock worth $2,198,937 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.