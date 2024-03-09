FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 315 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,009,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 541,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,288 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWN stock opened at $154.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.24. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $158.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

