FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 3,359 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 86.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 174.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 211,037 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 110.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 367,977 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 616.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 258,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $12.18 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

