FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.43 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.98. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

