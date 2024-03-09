First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FCNCA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,620.67.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,553.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,623.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,480.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1,421.67.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%. Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 177.52 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.