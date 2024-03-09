First Foundation Advisors Buys 201 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.75. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

