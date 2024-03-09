First Foundation Advisors Buys 207 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Shell were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell by 128.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $64.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,381. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $209.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.44.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.