First Foundation Advisors Has $411,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,233,000 after acquiring an additional 137,812 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,282,000 after acquiring an additional 345,605 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.3 %

CI stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,502. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $347.99.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.87.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

