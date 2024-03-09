First Foundation Advisors Has $436,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,860,000 after buying an additional 30,072 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,221,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $325.37. The company had a trading volume of 708,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $328.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.47 and a 200-day moving average of $268.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.26.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

