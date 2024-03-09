First Foundation Advisors Has $464,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,536 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE:DPZ traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $445.01. The stock had a trading volume of 475,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,693. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $476.18. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.85 and its 200-day moving average is $395.12.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.79.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

