First Foundation Advisors Has $544,000 Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SONY stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,687. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $79.62 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

