First Foundation Advisors Has $627,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after buying an additional 2,563,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after buying an additional 3,566,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VWO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,121,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,771,976. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

