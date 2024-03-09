First Foundation Advisors Has $758,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,951,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

GE traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.96. 16,953,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,067,814. The stock has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a twelve month low of $86.45 and a twelve month high of $175.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

