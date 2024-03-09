First Foundation Advisors Has $874,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Foundation Advisors cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,852 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $3,856,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,909,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,697. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.47.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $2,190,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,745.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,967 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

