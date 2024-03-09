First Foundation Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.15. 1,655,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.82. The company has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $111.20.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. UBS Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.