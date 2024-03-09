First Foundation Advisors Lowers Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 77.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total transaction of $77,086.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at $570,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total transaction of $77,086.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at $570,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,752 shares of company stock worth $85,804,539 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $391.85. 1,737,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $372.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

