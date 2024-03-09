First Foundation Advisors Purchases Shares of 14,647 California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,408,000 after buying an additional 30,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,624,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,034,000 after purchasing an additional 79,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,330,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,313,000 after purchasing an additional 126,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on California Water Service Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

CWT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,751. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.98). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 125.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $29,664.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,892.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $29,664.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,892.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,785 shares of company stock valued at $93,947. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.