First Foundation Advisors Sells 73 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $4,517,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $27,192,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 299.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $867,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,699 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,176. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.75 and its 200 day moving average is $283.36. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $347.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

