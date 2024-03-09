First Foundation Advisors Takes Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter worth about $17,182,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 125.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 244.6% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $85.76. 5,326,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,005. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

