First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 274,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after buying an additional 26,422 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,152,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,430,000 after acquiring an additional 37,604 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

