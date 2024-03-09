First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 131,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 37,834 shares.The stock last traded at $91.03 and had previously closed at $90.50.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.84. The firm has a market cap of $883.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4077 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
