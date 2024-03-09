First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 131,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 37,834 shares.The stock last traded at $91.03 and had previously closed at $90.50.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.84. The firm has a market cap of $883.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4077 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYX. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

