First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Stake Lowered by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,195,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 92,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FPX traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $104.18. 23,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,534. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.97. The company has a market cap of $932.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $75.74 and a 12 month high of $106.37.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

