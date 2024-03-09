Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) COO Andy Dignan Sells 7,340 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Five9 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $92.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Five9 by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

