Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Michael P. Hartung Sells 43,381 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,323,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,253.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Flex Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on Flex

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Flex by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 224,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 31,840 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Flex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Flex by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 52,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Flex by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.