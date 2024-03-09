Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.65

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.65 and last traded at $43.59, with a volume of 1618820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Flowserve Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Flowserve by 682.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

