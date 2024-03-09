Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTRE. Barclays dropped their target price on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded Fortrea from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair started coverage on Fortrea in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Fortrea from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.33.

Fortrea Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortrea

FTRE stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. Fortrea has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $575,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $347,110,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $132,741,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $67,859,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $59,056,000.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

