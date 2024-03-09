Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.56.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $115.01 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.78.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -55.97%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

