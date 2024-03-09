Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.68 and last traded at $55.68. 825 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.97.

Fraport Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average of $54.63.

Fraport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.