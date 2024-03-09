Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Trading 0.3% Higher

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Freedom Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 million, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. Freedom Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

