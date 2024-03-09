Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) CTO Sells $226,290.00 in Stock

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) CTO Renat Tukanov sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $226,290.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,322.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Freedom Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of FRHC stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Freedom Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $102.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.84.
Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $418.63 million during the quarter.
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.
