Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) CTO Sells $226,290.00 in Stock

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) CTO Renat Tukanov sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $226,290.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,322.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Freedom Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FRHC stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Freedom Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $102.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.84.

Get Freedom alerts:

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $418.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Freedom

Freedom Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Freedom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Freedom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Freedom by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Freedom by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Freedom by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.