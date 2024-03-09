Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

