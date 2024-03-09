Frontera Energy Co. Announces Variable Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

FEC opened at C$8.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$689.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.12. Frontera Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.32 and a 52-week high of C$14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

