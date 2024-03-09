FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

