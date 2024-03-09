FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Insider Paul Alderman Linton Sells 27,000 Shares of Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE FCN opened at $203.96 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.39 and a 12 month high of $232.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.25.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.40 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCN. Truist Financial upped their target price on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FCN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 270.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.