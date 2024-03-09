fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) CFO Sells $34,200.00 in Stock

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) CFO John Janedis sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $34,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Janedis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get fuboTV alerts:

On Thursday, February 22nd, John Janedis sold 22,342 shares of fuboTV stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $42,226.38.

fuboTV Stock Performance

fuboTV stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. fuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUBO. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on fuboTV from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on fuboTV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,713,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,418,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.