Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) were down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 580,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 679,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FULC shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $686.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares in the company, valued at $138,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $878,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,302,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.