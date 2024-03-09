Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) PT Lowered to $6.00 at JMP Securities

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

FLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie cut Full House Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Full House Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLL

Full House Resorts Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

NASDAQ FLL opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $172.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 2,436.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company's properties include The Temporary by American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.