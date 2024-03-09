Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CRO Andrew David Oddie Sells 3,422 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $21,935.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 48,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,891.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Funko Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $6.86 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Funko by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Funko by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Funko by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Funko by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Funko by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Further Reading

