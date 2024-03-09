Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.32)-(0.24) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $214-227 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.76 million. Funko also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Funko Stock Performance

FNKO opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $13.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steve Nave sold 6,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $44,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,883 shares in the company, valued at $466,451.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Funko

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Funko by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Funko by 456.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Funko by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after buying an additional 160,283 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Funko by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

