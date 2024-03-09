Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.32)-(0.24) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $214-227 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.76 million. Funko also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Funko Stock Performance
FNKO opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $13.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Steve Nave sold 6,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $44,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,883 shares in the company, valued at $466,451.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.
Further Reading
