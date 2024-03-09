GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

GAMCO Investors Trading Up 0.5 %

GAMCO Investors stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $488.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. GAMCO Investors has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

