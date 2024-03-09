GameSquare (CVE:GAME) Stock Price Down 4.3%

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00. Approximately 20,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 5,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.

GameSquare Trading Up 18.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$30.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.44.

GameSquare Company Profile

GameSquare Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company with an audience of approximately 290 million followers. Its audience and platform enable global brands to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company's end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency serving the U.K.; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience in Los Angeles, U.SA; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency in Los Angeles, U.SA; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating in the United States; Fourth Frame Studios, a multidisciplinary creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, in live gaming and esports streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

