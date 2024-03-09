Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Trading 6.7% Higher

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04.
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).
